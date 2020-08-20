Traffic anti-collision system to strengthen rail safety: Railway Board Chairman

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Continuous efforts are being made by the Indian Railways to strengthen the safety of passengers. To achieve a major milestone in this direction, the Railways has developed a system based solely on indigenous technology 'TCAS', Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Railways do not have their own automatic train protection system at present. Automatic Train Protection System means that if the driver accidentally crosses the Red Signal, then brake applies automatically. We took the decision and developed an indigenous technology in India 'TCAS', Traffic Collision Avoidance System. We are going to deploy it in a phased manner across the network."

He further explained that this system will be first installed in Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes. In the second phase, which is the route in our Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal and in the third phase, which is our Highly Utilise Network (HUN). After that, we will deploy it in the entire network.

He said that the Railways is working fast to equip itself with the state-of-the-art technology everywhere, leaving no scope for deficiencies in the security system.

"We have decided to do more in technology modernisation. We are going to convert all the yards into smart yards. We started work on it in the pilot phase. There will be sensors in it, which will automatically tell you where the problem is likely to occur. With this, we will be able to raise the level of maintenance. We are going towards modernizing the railways so that there can be maximum improvement in safety," Yadav told ANI.

It is worth noting that in recent years, the Indian Railways has consistently focused on improving railway tracks, increasing the speed of trains, providing high-end state-of-the-art facilities at stations and inside trains, in which use of fully indigenous new technologies is very important. (ANI)

