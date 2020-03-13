Traffic cops aren't just about issuing challans!

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): People try to avoid traffic cop's sight while on roads, but a recent incident might change your opinion about traffic cops.

Recently, an on-duty traffic cop helped a three-year-old kid who had met with an accident at Rabindra Mandap traffic post in the city.

Traffic cop Pushpalata Swain treated the three-year-old kid with proper care, who was badly injured in the accident.

"I was on duty at Rabindra Mandap traffic post yesterday. At around 8:30 am, a couple with one kid, travelling on a motorbike were hit by another motorbike from the behind at red light. The couple along with the kid was badly injured in the accident," said Swain.

"I took the kid in my lap and took him out of the traffic post. He was wounded and was bleeding badly from the head, hands and legs. I used my first-aid box to clean the wound. After that, I applied an ointment on the wound. I advised his guardians to seek medical as soon as possible," added Swain.

She said that all traffic cops have been advised by DCP, Traffic, Sagarika Nath to help the needy in emergencies.

"I appeal to everyone not to jump traffic lights, obey traffic rules and take all precautions while driving two or four-wheelers," added Swain. (ANI)

