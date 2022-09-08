Traffic diverted ahead of Central Vista inauguration

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of the Central Vista on Thursday, the security arrangements have been beefed up in view of the heavy traffic and crowd at the inauguration event. The routes have been diverted and special arrangements have been made for managing the traffic.

Alap Patel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic while talking to ANI talked about the route diversion and traffic arrangement in the capital.

"Out of the six, four parking, lots will be open at Kartavya path and the other two at a nearby location. Also, due to a large number of pedestrians in the place, buses will be diverted at the route from 6 pm to 9 pm," the DCP said.

"Two areas have been allocated for parking spaces having the capacity of around 500 and 300 cars respectively. But, as huge crowds are expected to turn at the event, we would suggest people not bring their private vehicles and use DMRC buses and other public transport," he added.



The DCP also named the roads and junctions which will be diverted or will be facing huge traffic regarding the event.

"In order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi District, the following road will be diverted from C-Hexagon; Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, and Copernicus Marg," the DCP said.

"Other than these, the following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy volumes of traffic during the period; W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Claridge Hotel, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, and Akbar Road," he added.

Drone shows and cultural programmes will also be organised for the public from September 9 to 11. For security purposes, drones will not be permitted near Central Vista on the day of the PM's visit. But, it will be allowed for the rest of the days. (ANI)

