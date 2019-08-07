Representative image
Representative image

Traffic movement at Charmadi Ghat prohibited due to landslides following rain

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:38 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Following the incessant rain since last two days and subsequent landslides reported at various places along Charmadi Ghat here on Wednesday, traffic movement is prohibited and schools and colleges continue to remain shut.
Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil has ordered prohibition of traffic in the Ghat for two days. He also said schools and colleges would continue to remain closed on Thursday also.
Also, Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days in view of incessant rains in the area.
A flood-like situation has developed in various districts across the state due to heavy rains. The situation might take a turn for the worse in the upcoming days.
On August 5, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to review relief and rescue operations, which are currently underway in the state. (ANI)

