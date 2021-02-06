Traffic movement normal during chakka jam, no violence reported, says Delhi police

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Traffic movement was normal in the national capital on Saturday during the chakka jam call given by farmers, said Delhi police.

Talking to ANI, Delhi Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said, "The traffic movement is normal and the life is going on as usual here," adding that no violent incidents took place in Delhi.

Delhi Police PRO said, "The Chakka Jaam call wasn't for Delhi but in the wake of January 26 violence, we had made heavy security arrangements."

"Security was further tightened at Delhi's border areas where farmers are gathered in large numbers. The security forces are still deployed at the protest site," the official added.

He said that "police had made a number of preventive detentions in public interest."

A number of people have been detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi for allegedly holding a protest in support of the 'chakka jam' call given by farmers.

This Chakka Jaam protest was not a lawful permitted activity, as blocking roads cannot be part of a democratic protest, he added.

To monitor the aftermath of the Chakka Jaam protest, a team of Delhi police is constantly keeping track of social media.

Farmers' unions conducted a 3-hour 'chakka jam' across the country between 12 noon and 3 pm on February 6. However, the farmers protesting at the Capital's border had assured that they would not enter Delhi.

Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions over their demand for the repeal of farm laws. The government has offered to put the new farm laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)