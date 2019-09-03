Traffic officials to wear body cameras while issuing challans

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a bid to curb incidents of traffic violations, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that officers will wear body cameras to ensure proper action against the perpetrators.

The traffic officials will wear body cameras while issuing challans.

"To ensure proper actions against traffic rule violators, officers will wear body cameras. We are using as many as 626 body-worn cameras to record the violation and challans," Bundela said on Monday.

Delhi Police have come down heavily on traffic rules violations following the implementation of new Motor Vehicles Act.

"We have issued 557 challans for drunk driving, 207 for red light jumping, 195 for not wearing a seat belt, and 336 for not wearing a helmet. As many as 42 challans have been issued for over speeding and 28 for tripling on two-wheelers," he said.

Delhi Police issued as many as 3,900 challans on Sunday.

Higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. (ANI)

