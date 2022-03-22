Traffic on NH-48 in Gurugram likely to be disrupted tomorrow

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Traffic on Delhi-Jaipur NH-48 is likely to be disrupted on Wednesday due to the ongoing agitation in Gurugram for the demand of formation of the Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, Gurugram Police said.

According to Gurugram Police, the section between Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) and Hero Honda Chowk on NH-48 will be closed for traffic.

Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to SPR just before Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) and they can reach their destination via Sohna road. Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

All traffic would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk/Pataudi road.

From Jaipur - all heavy/Goods vehicles are advised to take KMP from Panchgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad. From Delhi - all heavy/Goods vehicles are advised to take Sohna road and KMP. All Heavy/Goods vehicles - road section will be closed for full-day.

An agitation is underway near Kherki Dhaulla toll plaza of Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur highway for a long time for the demand of Ahir regiment. The agitators have announced a march from Kherki Dhaulla to Hero Honda Chowk on the occasion of Martyr's Day on March 23.

In view of the proposed march, the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Delhi and Jaipur have been diverted through other routes. (ANI)















