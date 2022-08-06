Traffic restrictions in Delhi today, here are the routes to avoid

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Road commuters in Delhi have been advised to avoid a few routes for a period of four hours on Saturday.

"Due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur to ISBT Kashmere Gate to Ashram to AIIMS, Aurbindo Marg and India Gate from 1030 hrs to 1430 hrs," it said in another tweet. (ANI)