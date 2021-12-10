Traffic restrictions on K Kamaraj Road for CDS General Rawat's funeral procession on Friday

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): In view of the funeral procession of CDS General Bipin Rawat who passed away in a chopper crash on Wednesday, there will be heavy traffic restrictions on K Kamaraj Road in Delhi on Friday.

As per a Delhi Police official, K Kamraj Road will be closed for public transport after the mortal remains of the deceased reach CDS General Rawat's residence. All public transport will be diverted. This change in route will affect buses the most as there is a bus stop situated near CDS General Rawat's residence. The decision to stop autorickshaws and other means of public transport will be taken tomorrow, said the official.

However, the road will be open for private vehicles, but this is also subject to information of VIP movement received by the police. A lot of decisions regarding route diversion will be taken on Friday.



The VIP movement on the roads will start from 7-8 AM, which will last till late evening.

The DCP traffic of New Delhi Range is already on the roads since Thursday and on Friday, DCP, ACP and other senior officers will be present near K Kamaraj Marg. Alongside the DCP, Traffic Police and other senior officers, 75 to 100 traffic police personnel will be on duty from Friday morning to ensure the smooth conduct of procession all the way from K Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.

After the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be brought at his official residence at 9 am, the funeral procession will start from 2 pm onwards. The procession will start from K Kamaraj Road from where it will go to Rajaji road, Teen Murti, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel road and from Dhaula Kuan it will go to Brar square via Narayana Route. The police have made adequate arrangements in view of the procession. About 10-12 vehicles will be running behind the procession, said the police. Due to security reasons, traffic on both sides may be stopped.

The Army said that people can pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at his Kamraj Marg residence on Friday.

The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Friday with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg and reach Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

