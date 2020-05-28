Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Gazipur after the Uttar Pradesh administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Police deployed at check posts stopped cars to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which led to traffic snarls at the border.

The decision to seal the border came after Ghaziabad witnessed an increase of COVID-19 cases recently. (ANI)

