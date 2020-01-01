Traffic snarls on New Year eve in Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Traffic snarls were witnessed in the Connaught Place area late night on Tuesday, as the people gathered to celebrate New Year 2020.

Adequate security arrangements were put in place in the wake of New Year celebrations. Barricades were put at a strategic location to control traffic movements and check violators.

Hundreds of people thronged to Connaught Place area at midnight in the heart of national capital to celebrate the New Year 2020 with joy and fervour.

Elders, children and young men and women were seen greeting each other and taking selfies. Children and youngsters played the trumpet to welcome the new year.

"As the dispersal is going on and people are now going back, women safety remains our top priority," said Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi.

Police has also warned that strict action will be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding and dangerous driving.

"We are keeping a check on drunken driving, rash driving and stunt biking and our picket is keeping an eye on violators," he added. (ANI)