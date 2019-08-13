Traffic snarls, waterlogging in many parts as heavy rains lash Gurugram

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India] Aug 13 (ANI): The heavy downpour caused water-logging on multiple stretches of Haryana's Gurugram today.

Vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement have also been disrupted due to waterlogging on roads. Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam due to deluged roads.

Moreover, many parts of Delhi also witnessed rainfall on Tuesday, bringing respite to locals from the humid weather.

The minimum temperature in Gurugram was recorded at 27.4 degree Celsius today.

According to the IMD, in Gurugram, skies will generally remain cloudy and may receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for next 3-4 days. (ANI)

