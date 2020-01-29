Chamoli/ Karnaprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The movement of vehicular traffic came to halt on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway on Wednesday after a landslide.
The debris fell over the National Highway leading to a long traffic jam.
People were seen stuck in the traffic jam since morning.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
Traffic stopped on Rishikesh-Badrinath NH due to landslide
ANI | Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:26 IST
Chamoli/ Karnaprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The movement of vehicular traffic came to halt on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway on Wednesday after a landslide.