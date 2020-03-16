Traffic violators can pay penalty on spot; Delhi govt given compounding powers to police

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Delhi government has given the power of compounding challans to Delhi Police related to certain offences under amended Motor Vehicle Act allowing traffic violators to pay challans on the spot by cash or using cards, an official said on Sunday.

"Delhi government vides its gazette notification dated March 14, 2020, has given the power of compounding to Delhi Police related to certain offences under amended Motor Vehicle Act 1988," Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Narendra Bundela said in a statement.

He said that Delhi Traffic Police has customised and reconfigured its e-challan machine through which all challans are being processed by the field staff.

"As traffic police have the power to compound certain traffic violations, the violator can pay the penalty on spot either through card or cash and this would facilitate him to compound the offence on the spot instead of approaching the virtual court for payment or contesting the penalty," Bundela said.

"Under the delegated power traffic police officers from Head Constable and above are empowered to compound the penalty depending upon the categories of the violations," he added.

Bundela said that this will also facilitate speedy disposal of notices based on violations captured in-camera such as over speed, stop line, and improper parking.

"These violations can be accessed through the Delhi traffic police website and the penalty can be paid. The public can also use the Delhi Traffic Police helpline number +91-11-25844444 to get further assistance," he said. (ANI)

