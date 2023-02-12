TRAI releases consultation paper on 'Introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorization under Unified License'

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Consultation Paper on 'Introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorization under Unified License (UL)', an official release said on Saturday.

According to the release, the purpose of this Consultation Paper is to seek views of stakeholders on the proposed DCIP authorisation under Unified License.

The Consultation Paper has been placed on TRAl's website www.trai.gov.in. Written comments on the Consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by March 9, 2023.



A robust Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) contributes significantly to economic development both by increasing productivity and by providing amenities that enhance the quality of life.

In context of DCI development, various countries have aligned their telecom licensing framework to increased utilization of resources (including spectrum), reduction of cost, attract investment and strengthen the service delivery segment by segregating the infrastructure/network layer and service/ application layers, said the release.

The advantage of such frameworks is that they simplify the licensing process and provide a more conducive environment for market growth and improvement of the socioeconomic welfare of society while considering the convergence of technologies.

The National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP-2018) emphasizes a lot on digital infrastructure. It states that the Digital infrastructure and services are increasingly emerging as key enablers and critical determinants of a country's growth and well-being".

NDCP-2018 also envisages "Enabling unbundling of different layers (e.g., infrastructure, network, services, and applications layer) through differential licensing" as one of the strategies for fulfilling its 'Propel India' mission. (ANI)

