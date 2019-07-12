The first train carrying water from Jolarpet railway station leaves for Chennai, Tamil Nadu on July 12. Photo/ANI
The first train carrying water from Jolarpet railway station leaves for Chennai, Tamil Nadu on July 12. Photo/ANI

Train carrying water for parched Chennai leaves Jolarpet

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:14 IST

Jolarpet (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): The first train carrying water to Chennai has left from Jolarpettai railway station in Vellore district on Friday.
The train number WAG 5 HA 23907 has left Jolarpet with 50 wagons of water at 7:30 am and it is expected to reach Villivakkam near Chennai today by 11:30 am.
The state government had announced to bring in water from Vellore by rail wagons as Chennai is facing an acute water crisis.
As per the announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, logistics and ground checks have been done to bring water from Jolarpet to Chennai by train.
The work was started for the past two weeks and officials had worked day and night to bring in water from Jolarpet to Chennai through the train. (ANI)

