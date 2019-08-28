Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Four coaches of a train derailed at platform number 3 of the Kanpur Central Railway station while entering the platform on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the morning hours and the restoration work is underway.
No injuries or loss of lives have been reported so far.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Train coaches derailed at Kanpur Railway Station, no injuries reported
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:57 IST
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Four coaches of a train derailed at platform number 3 of the Kanpur Central Railway station while entering the platform on Wednesday.