Train coaches in Ahmedabad converted to isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): As COVID cases continue to rise and put an increasing amount of pressure on healthcare infrastructures, the Indian Railways and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have converted its 19 coaches into isolation wards, an official said on Wednesday.

The wards have been set up at Sabarmati and Chandlodiya railway stations. They are equipped with oxygen cylinders.

A total of 70,000 isolation beds have been made available by the Railways in more than 4,400 Covid Care Coaches, as per the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.





In the fight against COVID, the Ministry of Railways is taking action to move Isolation coaches to places of demand (made by respective states) mobilising workforce and material for this task. The Railways has made available a fleet of more than 4,400 Isolation Coaches with around 70,000 beds to serve as Isolation Units. These Isolation Coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network.

The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

In Gujarat, 12,955 new positive cases were reported on Monday, along with 12,995 recoveries and 133 deaths, as per the health ministry. (ANI)

