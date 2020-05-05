Train from Andhra Pradesh carrying 1,212 migrants leaves for Maharashtra

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A Shramik special train, carrying 1,212 migrant agriculture labourers stranded in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, left for Maharashtra from Rayanapadu Railway Station on the outskirts of Vijayawada in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The train left for Chandrapur at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday night.

As many as 1,212 migrant labourers were brought from Gampalagudem to the railway station in 48 buses; each bus carried 25 people so that social distancing norms could be followed.

Krishna district Joint Collector Madhavi Lata said, "There are almost 6,000 migrant labourers in Krishna district. Labourers from Chandrapur and Gadhchiroli came to Gampalagudem village to work in chilli fields. They were provided food at Gampalagudem and then at the railway station, we gave them food, water, sanitizers and masks."

Vijayawada Sub-Collector HM Dhyanachandra said, "50 persons were placed in each compartment at the required distance between them. This is the first train from Andhra Pradesh carrying migrant labourers. Revenue, police, Mandal Parishad Development Officers and railway personnel coordinated and sent the migrant workers." (ANI)

