Train from New Delhi arrives at Secunderabad with 528 passengers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): The South Central Railway said that the first terminating train arrived from New Delhi at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

"First terminating train on South Central Railway, Train number 02438 New Delhi to Secunderabad AC Superfast special train which departed New Delhi on May 17, has arrived at the Secunderabad Station at 13:45 hours on May 18," read a press release from the South Central Railway.

The release further added: "It is the first weekly train service between New Delhi and Secunderabad. 528 passengers alighted the special train at the Secunderabad Railway Station."

Arrangements were made to ensure the movement of passengers, thermal screening of those alighting from the train, cleaning and disinfection of the railway station.

With 41 more COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana on Monday. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 1592, including 1002 cured/discharged, 556 active cases and 34 deaths, said the state health department. (ANI)

