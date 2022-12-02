Train passenger dies after iron rod pierces through his neck near Aligarh Junction

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): A person sitting on a corner seat of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur-bound Neelanchal express allegedly died after an iron rod crashed in the train and pierced his neck.

According to the Indian Railways, the passenger onboard Neelanchal Express (Delhi-Kanpur) died when an iron rod that is used for railway track work suddenly crashed in the train by damaging its window and pierced his neck.

It further said that the train was stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Investigation in the matter is currently underway. (ANI)