Train running between Delhi and Attari stands cancelled till further advice: Northern Railway

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel Samjhauta Express running between Lahore and Attari, the Link Express train number running between Delhi and Attari also stands cancelled till further advice, the Northern Railway announced on Friday.

On Saturday, Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operations of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains, saying that the services will not resume till the time he holds the post.

The Samjhauta Express has been a bi-weekly train between Delhi via Attari border to Lahore in Pakistan since 1976 after the Simla Agreement between the two countries was signed in 1972.

The last time the operation of the Samjhauta Express was suspended was on February 28 following the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killing 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. But it was resumed shortly thereafter. (ANI)

