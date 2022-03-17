Train services between India, Bangladesh likely to resume from March 26

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The train services of Maitree Express and Bandhan Express between India and Bangladesh are likely to resume from March 26, said the Ministry of Railways on Thursday.

However, the Railways said the decision is subjected to the clearance of the Ministry of Home Affairs.



The train services between the two countries have been suspended since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railways also said the operation of New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka Mitali Express did not start despite being virtually inaugurated in March 2021.

The Ministry asked the Northeast Frontier Railway to initiate preparatory work for the operation of the Mitali Express. (ANI)

