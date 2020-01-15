Train services resume on Harbour line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Train services on Harbour line have been resumed on Wednesday after the derailment of two wagons of freight trains.

The services were halted on Harbour line after two wagons of a freight train derailed near Kurla railway station here late on Tuesday night.

According to locals, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm.

Hundreds of passengers on the nearby stations were stranded late at night after the incident. (ANI)

