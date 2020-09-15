Training Command Commanders' conclave held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI): Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command Air Marshal AS Butola has appreciated the superior standards of training and efforts made to accomplish operational objectives amidst prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 at two-day annual commanders' conclave held in Bengaluru recently.

The conference was attended by Commanders from all field units comprising Flying, Technical and Non Technical Training Establishments of Training Command.

While addressing the Commanders he welcomed the changes made in training syllabi to make it more effective keeping in view the requirements of the services and prevailing security scenario in the country.



"Capacity building of air warriors in handling sensitive digital information along with maintaining high standards of technical knowhow and physical fitness have been the key thrust area at all the training establishments," he said.

He emphasized upon ingraining service values and ethos amongst trainees which would empower young air warriors to perform their assigned roles efficiently in the technology intensive force.

He was happy that Training Command has been playing a major role in training IAF manpower keeping pace with the World standards. (ANI)

