Training for 75 pilots inaugurated at GFTS in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka Cabinet Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana inaugurated training for 75 pilots at Government Flying Training School, Jakkuru on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on Sunday.

"Subhash Chandra Bose was a great patriot and sacrificed his entire life to serve the country. He started to think about contributing to the freedom of the country at a very early age when he was just 15 years. His thoughts and deeds should inspire us to work for the good of the country," the minister said during the inauguration.

The minister said that the Centre realises that the youth deserve the first rights to the resources of the country and hence brought the New Education Policy.

"India can only become 'vishwaguru' by empowering youth in all aspects," he added.



Saying, for the first time, the state government has decided to promote National Cadet Corps (NCC) at schools and colleges with its own resources by spending Rs 12,000 on each cadet, Narayana added that NCC cadets should also be given priority while training pilots.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had made a declaration of 75 Nethaji Amrutha Schools and inaugurated the modernized government flying training school (Jakkuru).

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship unveiled Twin Engine Flight.

Inauguration of Heli-Tourism and other infrastructure works at Jakkuru, Inauguration of Siddhi Sports Training School, Drive for Self-Defense Training, Unveiling of GFTS logo also took place on the eve of celebrations organised by the department of empowerment and sports.

Dr. KC Narayana Gowda, Minister for Youth Empowerment & Sports, BC Nagesh, Minister for Primary-Secondary Education, MLA Krishna Byregowda, G Kumar Naik, ACS, Department of Higher Education, Dr Shalini Rajanis, ACS, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Dr S Selvakumar, Secretary to the Government were among a few who were present. (ANI)

