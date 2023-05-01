Training of Indian engineers for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project begins

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The training of Indian engineers and work leaders have started for the High-Speed Rail Track system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor (MAHSR), for T-2 Package (covering 237 km between Vapi and Vadodara).

As per the official statement of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), it is envisaged that only trained and certified engineers/work leaders are to work at the site for track construction works.

This will also help in the 'Transfer of Technology' of the Japanese HSR track system.

The ballast-less Slab Track system (popularly known as J Slab track system) as used in Japanese Shinkansen HSR will be used for India's first HSR project. The training will be imparted by JARTS (a non-profit organization in Japan), nominated by JICA (the funding agency of the MAHSR project), through Japanese Experts in relevant fields.





It is notable that there will be 15 different courses covering all aspects of Track work, which includes, training for Site Managers, Track Slab Manufacturing, RC Track Bed construction, Reference Pin survey and data analysis, Slab Track installation, CAM installation, Rail weld finishing, Enclosed Arc welding of rails and Turnout installation.

Nearly 1000 engineers/work leaders/technicians are planned to be trained. A training facility with 3 (three) trail lines, has been specially created at Surat Depot for this.

It is also pertinent to note that the Japanese track system is unique in the world and requires a very high level of skill to lay it.

The track is the most important component of the HSR system and needs to be laid to a very high degree of accuracy.

20 Japanese experts will impart intensive training to the Indian engineers, supervisors and technicians and certify their skills. (ANI)

