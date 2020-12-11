Trains cancelled, diverted due to Kisan Agitation in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 10 (ANI): Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, several trains were cancelled or short terminated or diverted, according to Chief Public Relations Officer, Deepak Kumar, on Thursday.

According to a press release by the Northern Railway:

The Sealdah - Amritsar express special train on 11.12.20 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the Amritsar - Sealdah special train on 13.12.20 will also remain cancelled.



The Dibrugarh-Amritsar express special train on 11.12.20 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train on 13.12.20 will also remain cancelled.

The list of diversion of trains include: The Mumbai Central- Amritsar express special on 09.12.20 will be diverted to run via Beas- Tarntaran-Amritsar. The Amritsar- Mumbai Central express special 10.12.20 will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarntaran- Beas.

The Jaynagar - Amritsar express special 09.12.20 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran -Amritsar. The Amritsar- Jaynagar express special 10.12.20 will be diverted to run via Amritsar- Tarntaran- Beas.

Over the past few months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against the new agricultural legislation they say could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at low prices. (ANI)

