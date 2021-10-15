Trains cancelled, diverted on Tundla-Kanpur section after 24 wagons derail

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): All passengers trains have been cancelled and diverted on the Tundla-Kanpur-Tundla section on Friday, after 24 wagons of an empty goods train derailed near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, informed North Central Railway.

According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at the Tundla-Kanpur section under the Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines.



Mohit Chandra, DRM Prayagraj Division, North Central Railway said, "24 wagons were derailed due to which both the up and down lines are disrupted. The restoration work is underway and we will try to complete it by midnight. Trains have been diverted from Kanpur."

Restoration work is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

