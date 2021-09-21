Train services adversely affected in parts of West Bengal after heavy rainfall

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): Several trains have been short terminated or cancelled on Tuesday due to prolific rainfall and subsequent waterlogging at Kolkata station in Sealdah Division and Tikiapara yard.

Several Howrah-bound trains were also short-terminated at Dum Dum Junction or Kankinara while many others short-originated at Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

The trains which have been cancelled are 03113/03114 Kolkata - Lalgola - Kolkata special, 02261 Kolkata - Haldibari special and 03161 Kolkata - Balurghat special.

The Sitamarhi - Kolkata special at Kankinara, Radhikapur - Kolkata special at Belgharia and 03122 Gazipur - Kolkata special at Dum Dum Junction will be short terminated and Kolkata - Gorakhpur special will be originated from Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

Also, the Gorakhpur - Kolkata special will be diverted to Sealdah.

Meanwhile, three trains are rescheduled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

The Kolkata - Jammu Tawi special has been rescheduled at 14.45hrs, Kolkata - Amritsar special rescheduled at 15.20hrs, and Howrah - Malda special rescheduled at 16.30hrs.

Several areas in Kolkata are partially submerged after heavy rain in the city.



In view of the movement of cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas are witnessing heavy rainfall.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area lies over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above main sea level.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 21. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on September 21," IMD said in its bulletin.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation hovering over North West Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts was extending upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards with height. (ANI)