BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (File Photo)
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (File Photo)

Trains to halt at Devanahalli for faster access to Airport soon, says Tejasvi Surya

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:54 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that with a halt station coming up at Devanahalli, train services to the airport will be made available at the earliest.
Surya who is an MP from Bengaluru South inspected the Nayandahalli Railway Station and met DRM to check the progress of up-gradation works.
According to a press note, with the halt Station coming up at Devanahalli, Surya has asked for services to the Airport be made available at the earliest. The DRM, Ashok Kumar Verma, has assured that two trains from KSR Bengaluru (Majestic) heading towards Devanahalli or beyond will be given a stoppage at Devanahalli Halt. Verma also indicated that an additional service would be given a stoppage at non-peak hours.
"It takes more than 2 or 2.5 hours for anyone in the city to reach the Airport due to the saturated traffic situation in Bengaluru today," Surya told the DRM. "The stoppage of trains at Devanahalli Halt, which is about 10 minutes' drive from the airport, will reduce travel time drastically. This will benefit at least half a million people of Bengaluru," the press note said.
The press note further said, "The KIAL will also run feeder services for last-mile connectivity from the Devanahalli Halt to the airport as and when the trains are scheduled to arrive. Similarly, they will provide drop services to the Devanahalli Halt as per the arrivals of the trains."
Surya also requested for the DRM to provide stoppage of the trains going to and coming from Mysuru at the Nayanadahalli Railway Station. "The DRM said he would look into providing stoppages for the Basava Express and Talguppa Express at Nayanadahalli," Surya said.
"It is important to understand that Nayanadahalli could be developed as an integrated mobility hub consisting of metro, bus and suburban rail services all connected together," Surya said.
"We must, therefore, develop the infrastructure around Nayandahalli Railway Station to encourage more people to avail these services," he said.
"Developing this station and providing the stoppages will also reduce the burden at KSR Bengaluru and the traffic in the immediate vicinity of Majestic. This will, in turn, give the people of Bengaluru better #EaseOfLiving," the press note said.
The press note added, "Surya also took note of the upgradation work of the Nayandahalli Railway Station following his inspection with Housing Minister V Somanna on October 23."
The press note said that following Surya's insistence that newly procured dust bins contain information in the local language, the Bengaluru Division has assured it will replace the information of the 3030 pairs of plastic dust bins in Kannada and English in a week.
"Surya had also directed the railway officials to complete fencing of the land around the station and the officials have promised to complete it by the end of December. A RUB will be completed before March for providing better access to the Outer Ring Road from the Nayanadahalli station," the press note said.
The press note said, "The inlet of the stormwater drain running across the railway tracks would be widened to double its present size. An abandoned toilet available at one corner of Platform 1 would be renovated and put to use by the end of November. Poorly lit platforms have now been given 100 per cent illumination by the railway authorities. Railway Protection Force staff deployed for the station have been increased and the cops have already become active in nabbing local criminal gangs operating near the station."
"Divyang toilet at the station, which was locked with the key provided to the station manager, has now been opened through the day. Stainless steel benches, about 20 of them, have been provided at the station for better accessibility," the press note added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:56 IST

Never had dealings with any underworld people: Raj Kundra on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A day after appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, businessman Raj Kundra on Thursday said that he has never had any dealings with or personally known anyone from the underwo

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:51 IST

UP: After TB patient falls sick due to starvation, district...

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, a tuberculosis patient who was starving for over six days fell severely ill. Post this, district administration admitted him to hospital and has arranged for his treatment and care, authorities said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:49 IST

'Truth tampered with in textbooks, Tipu Sultan was a murderer',...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As Karnataka government considers a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said he was a murderer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Everyone should respect SC's verdict in Ayodhya case, says...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali who is a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday appealed to the people of the country that whatever the Supreme Court decides in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, it should be acce

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

'Hasn't reached me,' Karnataka minister on request to integrate...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) request to integrate former prison Director-General in the case pertaining to the special treatment given to Sasikala in jail has not reached him yet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Hyderabad: Customs officials nab passenger carrying 667 grams...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A man was arrested here at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport for carrying smuggled gold in paste form weighing 667.2 grams worth over Rs 25 lakh, the Customs officials said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:30 IST

Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar retires

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar, retired on Thursday after over 38 years of service.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:23 IST

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:21 IST

Kerala: Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen in coordinated op with...

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Five fishermen who had ventured into the sea for fishing on October 28 from Chettuva Harbour were rescued in a coordinated operation by Indian Coast Guard and Merchant vessel MV Chrimson Knight on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:18 IST

2160 protesting doctors have returned to work: TN Health Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar on Thursday has said that total 2160 doctors who were protesting in support of their demands have returned to work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Soldier dies as battle tank barrel explodes in Mahajan ranges in...

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): An Army soldier lost his life when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training practice at the Mahajan firing ranges here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:10 IST

BMC takes down posters reading 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday removed hoardings installed outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackrey's residence, Matoshree, which read 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray'.

Read More
iocl