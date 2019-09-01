Trains will be affected due to restoration work in Tundla: Railways

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Railways on Saturday said that there will be cancellation and change in timings of many trains due to restoration work that is to be done in Tundla.

In a press release, the North Central Railway said, "Restoration work will carry on for 127 days during which time period many trains will be cancelled, temporarily cancelled and their timings will change."

The press release said that the Tundla railway station yard will be remodelled and to do this the old interlocking system will be changed to the new electronic interlocking system.

In the press release, the railway also gave a list of train numbers and destination stations of the trains which will be affected due to restoration work in Tundla railway station. (ANI)

