Trans Ganga city protest: Agitated farmers pelt stones at JCB machine over non-fulfilment of demands in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Scores of farmers in Unnao pelted stones at the JCB machine which was deployed to carry out work for the high-tech trans-Ganga city, claiming that they have not received compensation for their land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

"We are demanding justice from the past 3 years as our land has been forcefully acquired by the UPSIDA for trans-Ganga city project. We want compensation. UPSIDA can start the work after fulfilling our demands. No discussions were held during the acquisition," said a protester while speaking to ANI.

"I am not getting loans from the bank as we do not possess any land. So far, we have not received any compensation for our acquired land. I do not what to do now," said another protester.

Hours after the agitated farmers launched a protest at the incident site, the officers of the Tehsil department along with a large number of security personnel visited the incident site.

At present, heavy force is deployed at the protest site in order to prevent untoward incidents in the future.

Trans Ganga City is the planned satellite township in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh in the Unnao district which comes under the Kanpur metropolitan area. The area comprises the stretch from the limits of the Unnao Municipality to the Ganga river near Kanpur on NH 25 and Unnao-Shuklaganj Highway.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed a Skill Development University near the proposed Hi-tech city. (ANI)

