Transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across the state.

Patnaik inaugurated another set of 10 'transformed schools' in Hinjili of Ganjam district through video conference.

The schools have been inaugurated in the fourth phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative of the Odisha government.

Earlier on Thursday, Patnaik had inaugurated 10 'transformed schools' in the Hinjili area.



The ambitious school transformation program of the state government has been launched on August 21 and under this 50 schools will be transformed in five phases in Hinjili.

Patnaik said, "The transformation of schools in Hinjili is a source of joy and excitement among the children. This is the age of competition and knowledge. We are trying to give the best possible facilities to the children."

In the fourth phase of the school transformation program under the 5-T initiative, so far 40 schools have been instituted.

" The transformation work started in Hinjili would be reflected across the state. The transformation will come in all schools in Odisha," Patnaik said during the event.

A total of 1070 schools transformed under 5T will be dedicated to the public on November 14, Children's Day. (ANI)

