Notice pasted in the market banning the community from entering it. (Photo/ANI)
Notice pasted in the market banning the community from entering it. (Photo/ANI)

Transgender community banned from Surat market

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:24 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Members of the transgender community were banned from a market in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday after a man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a transgender.
"They harass other people and need to be banned in order to be taught to not do such things," Lalit Sharma, President of Japan Market in Surat told ANI.
A notice was also pasted in the market banning the community from entering it.
The members of the transgender community, however, said that they should not be punished because of the crime committed by another person.
"We are distressed by this ban. The money that we get from these markets on special occasions helps us sustain. It is unfair," said Payal Kuar. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:01 IST

Awareness drive on plastic waste management held at J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Thursday organized one-day awareness program on plastic waste management in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:56 IST

Awareness camp on 'Swachhta- hi-Sewa' held at J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A district-level awareness camp on "Swachhta-Hi-Sewa" was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:17 IST

Threatened for life killed, wife of UP Minister writes to PM Modi, Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Wife of Uttar Pradesh Minister Babu Ram Nishad on Thursday accused the latter of threatening her at gunpoint.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:33 IST

Indian Army rescues 300 people in Pune following heavy rains

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The India Army on Thursday rescued over 300 people stranded due to incessant rains in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:29 IST

Indian envoy Sanjeev Kumar Singla calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Kumar Singla, on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:16 IST

No math teacher in J-K school, students seek governor's intervention

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Students of a government school in Udhampur district on Thursday sought help from Governor Satya Pal Malik to depute a mathematics teacher at their school, asserting that they have not been taught the subject in the last two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:08 IST

NEET impersonation case: Medical student, father arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday arrested a father-son duo in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:05 IST

Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai in view of Pawar's visit to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:05 IST

AP: MoS railways flag off 'UDAY' Express

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi on Thursday flagged off UDAY express, a double-decker train, from Visakhapatnam railway station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:14 IST

BMS asks government not to go ahead with privatisation of aiports

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of RSS on Thursday opposed government's move of privatisation of airports.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:11 IST

Social media platforms to observe voluntary code of ethics...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Social media platforms will observe a voluntary code of ethics during "the ongoing Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls" as well as in all future elections, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:10 IST

Govt plans cruise terminal at Goa's Mormugao Port Trust: Union...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State Shipping (Independent charge) Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that government is planning to have an international standard cruise terminal in the state.

Read More
iocl