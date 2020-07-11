Transgender community members hold COVID-19 awareness rally in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the members of the transgender community in Tamil Nadu took to the streets of Chennai on Saturday to organise a "Avoid Fear: Corona Awareness" rally.

The rally commenced from Patel Nagar Government Higher Secondary School in Tondiarpet and ended at the Tondiarpet market traversing through the slums in the area.

The rally was flagged off by the officials of Chennai Corporation. Adequate social distancing was and safety guidelines were seen being followed during the course of the rally when the members of the transgender community raised awareness slogans on the tunes of the drum beats.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,680 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 1,30,261. Among these, Chennai reported 1,205 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 74,969.

Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 1,829. At least 57 of them had succumbed due to co-morbidities. (ANI)

