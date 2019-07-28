Transgender men get shelter home in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], July 28 (ANI): As a part of offering a safe adobe to transgender men in the state, Kerala Social Justice Department has established a short shelter home in Kunnukuzhy here.

"Thanal, the short stay and care home project was launched under the state government's umbrella project Mazhavillu. The 28 crore project is implementing in the state through Queerythm, a community-based organisation," Prajith PR, President of Queerytham said.

He added: "The shelter home can accommodate 25 persons and they can stay here for 3 months. Transmen who are going through sex reassignment surgery can stay here. Moreover, we provide shelter to those who are in crisis or in emergency situations."

Adding that all the staffs are from the same community, Prajith said: "Food, accommodation and medical care will be free. Trivandrum Taluk Hospital and Medical College are situated in a reachable distance."

"Besides, we have also arranged legal aid to them at free of cost. A counsellor is also working here to support them," he added. (ANI)

