Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, was moved for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20.

At the time of introduction, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had requested for the revision of the bill, saying that it segregates transgender from other people.

The bill seeks to define the expression "transgender person", prohibit discrimination against them, confer them right to self-perceived gender identity and provide that no establishment shall discriminate against them in matters of employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.

It also provides for grievance redressal mechanism, establishing a National Council for Transgender Persons and providing punishment for contraventions of the provisions of the proposed legislation.

The bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha in July this year and was passed on August 5. (ANI)

