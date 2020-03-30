Transgenders distribute ration packets, cash among needy in Godhra

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Members of the transgender community have distributed ration packets, cooked meals and cash among the needy in Godhra in view of the nationwide lockdown.

The 21-days lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Till now, the state has reported 58 coronavirus cases as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 1,071 so far. (ANI)

