Transgenders in Odisha to get benefit under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Odisha Government has included transgender community under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, which aims at providing financial assistance to destitute elderly, differently-abled persons and widows in the state.

Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) is a social security scheme launched by the state government. Under this scheme, around 5,000 transgenders will recieve Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 per month as a pension under various categories depending on their age.

The Department of Social security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has issued an official notification in this regard on July 16.

Speaking to ANI about including transgender community under MBPY, SSEPD department Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said: "Under this, social welfare scheme of the state government, around 5,000 transgenders will be benefited and they will get Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 900 per month as a pension under various categories depending on their age."



"The women, those who are fighting divorce cases in courts, were also brought under MBPY by the state government under this scheme earlier on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," he said.

As per the notification issued by the SSEPD department, the government included a new criterion to include transgender as one of the eligible categories by amending to Rule 6 (eligibility criteria) of the Madhu Babu Pension Rules 2008.

As per the notification, the beneficiaries should have a certificate issued under Section 6 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, it also mandates that the income of the beneficiary must not exceed Rs 40,000 per annum and should not have a member paying income tax or working as a government servant.

As per the SSEPD department around 48 lakh people are getting benefits under this social welfare scheme in the state. (ANI)