Transgressions along Chinese border occurring due to differing perceptions about LAC: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday said that transgressions along the Chinese border are occurring due to differing perceptions between both the countries on where Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Army Chief said, "Transgressions which are there...occurring due to differences in perception on where Line of Actual Control lies. This is not something new. This has been there for many decades now. But post the Wuhan Summit, strategic directions were given, guidelines were issued on how to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border."

"These directions have been disseminated down the chain of command in both the countries to the respective militaries. As a result of that, there has been a lot of improvement at the ground level," the Army Chief added.

"And as a result of this, there has been greater understanding and bonhomie on the borders. In fact, on the occasion of a new year, we will be having celebratory Border Personnel Meeting (BPMs) in no less than 5 locations all across the LAC," he said. (ANI)

