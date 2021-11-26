Translated 'Environment Impact Assessment' draft in 22 vernacular languages: Centre to Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Union government on Friday informed the Delhi High Court the draft of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification has been translated into all 22 vernacular languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing a review petition noted the submissions of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma that in compliance with the order, the draft notification has been translated.

The bench, after taking notes of the submission, disposed off the matter and directed that 60 days be given from the date of online publication of the translated versions of the draft for filing of objections by stakeholders.



Earlier, the bench had asked the central government whether there is any problem if the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) draft is taken out in several languages as many people will not be able to read a draft of public interest that is in English and Hindi.

The Union Environment Ministry had filed the review petition after the court passed an order on a plea by Vikrant Tongad seeking modification in the court's earlier order to extend the time for public comments on the draft EIA notification 2020 by a period of 60 days from the date of uploading the translated versions of the draft notification in all the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII.

The Delhi High Court, earlier had extended the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 till August 11 and observed there was ambiguity in the notification dated May 8 which extended the time limit to give the common public its suggestion for draft notification. (ANI)

