"Transparency our priority": L-G Manoj Sinha after JKSSB defers exams

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit days after the state service selection board suspended the exams for various posts till further orders.

The exams were suspended after Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) aspirants on Saturday took out a candle march protesting against the board for allowing a blacklisted company, Aptech Limited to conduct its various examinations.

The company has been hired by the JKSSB for conducting the computer-based tests of Junior Engineer and Senior Inspector posts.

"We have suspended the exams. When the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board will be fully prepared and convinced, then exams will be held. The board will not conduct the exams even if there is a single doubt. Transparency is our priority," Manoj Sinha, J&K LG said.

LG was speaking to reporters in Jammu on Wednesday.

While highlighting the importance of recruitment based on merit, LG said they will not compromise on anything which will put in jeopardy the future of hundreds of job aspirants.

The protestors alleged that the authorities are putting their career at stake by allowing a blacklisted company to take examinations.

JKSSB deferred computer-based examinations for various posts which were earlier to be held on March 16.



The board made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"The Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled w.e.f. 16.03.2023 to 05.04.2023 are deferred till further intimation," it informed.

On March 11, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti who also joined the protest, while talking to the media asked for the cancellation of the exams.

"The exam must be cancelled, Aptech is a blacklisted company. There must be a probe by IT and those who're involved in this must be punished. Senior officers are involved in this and they're in Delhi right now. Government must take action," she said.

Meanwhile, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Jammu and Kashmir High Court decision relating to the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department).

The petition has been moved by Advocate Yugandhara Pawar Jha, Advocate-on-Record and Advocate Satya Sabharwal.

The Special Leave Petition has been moved against the judgment and final order dated March 10, 2023, passed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu.

According to the petitioner, on March 10 the Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu without discussing the merits of the case, disposed of the appeals and remit the writ petition back to the single-judge Bench Writ Court for deciding the matter afresh and has directed that interim direction dated December 9, 2022, shall remain in force.

The petitioner further said Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board [JKSSB] shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, the result of the same shall await further Orders from the High Court. (ANI)

