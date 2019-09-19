Representative image
Representative image

Transport associations in Delhi, Noida to go on strike tomorrow over new MV Act

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Transport associations in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the steep hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act.
Thirty-four associations of autos, taxis, private school buses, maxi cabs, OLA and Uber cabs, cluster buses under STA, Gramin Seva and large commercial vehicles have called for a strike on Thursday from morning 6 am to 10 pm.
The decision has been taken by the United Front of Transport Associations to highlight issues including hiked penalties, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers.
In a press conference, the Noida Transport United Front also called for a strike on Thursday alongside cab associations, CNG auto associations and bus operators. Around 50,000 transport vehicles are expected to stay off the roads.
"For September 19 all companies have been notified that cab services will be affected. We have listed some demands. The government is not ready to listen to our demands, so we have no other choice but to go on strike," stated Noida cabs association president Yogesh Verma. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:46 IST

Congress welcomes e-cigarette ban, says decision taken to appease US

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to ban e-cigarettes but claimed the decision was taken to appease the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:40 IST

UP: CM Yogi, Dharmendra Pradhan lay foundation of biofuel plant...

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated a multitude of new projects including a biofuel plant to be built at Dhuriapar in Gorakhpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:39 IST

Union Minister Gehlot launches MIS portal under Accessible India Campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday launched the Management Information System (MIS) portal for stakeholders of the Accessible India Campaign (AIC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:33 IST

Om Birla meets central govt officials over flood situation in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha speaker and Kota-Bundi Member of Parliament Om Birla on Wednesday met senior Central government officials to discuss the prevailing flood situation in Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:32 IST

Customs official seize gold worth Rs 29 lakh, arrest two at...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Officials of the Customs Zone seized 748 grams of gold worth Rs 29.3 lakhs and arrested two individuals at the Chennai International Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:31 IST

Delhi: Nigerian man arrested for duping women

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping several women of money by pretending to be a wealthy foreigner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:30 IST

Build movement for conserving water, removing single-use...

New Delhi [India] Sept 18 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon students, teachers and all educational institutions to build a movement for water conservation and shunning single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:28 IST

Union Minister Puri calls for paradigm shift in urban planning

New Delhi[India], Sept 18 (ANI) Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called for a paradigm shift in urban planning with sustainability at the core of development.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:26 IST

Shah hails SC decision to hear final arguments in Ram Mandir...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hear the final arguments in the Ram Mandir Ayodhya case by October 18 and the final judgement which might come before November 17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:15 IST

Odisha CM reviews status of important projects pending with Centre

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed the status of "important issues" and "projects" related to the state which are pending with the Central government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:13 IST

Haryana: Departments told to prepare action plan for next five years

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday directed the concerned departments to prepare an action plan for the next five years and expedite their development works so that the people of the state get basic facilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:11 IST

HP: As students continue protest, NLU shut down hostels

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (NLU) on Wednesday decided to close the hostels for over a week as students continue their strike against exponential fee hike.

Read More
iocl