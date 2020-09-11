Transport dept launches drive against commuters not following COVID-19 SOPs in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Transport department launched a drive against commuters not following COVID-19 related standard operating procedure (SOPs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday.

Traffic inspector Zahoor told ANI that on checking several locations here, people were found violating COVID-19 SOPs following which action has been taken against them.

"Passenger vehicles are allowed with 50 per cent of passenger capacity. Drivers should ensure that passengers wear face masks while travelling," said Zahoor.

"We have inspected several locations here as people are not maintaining SOP. People are not following social distancing. It's the responsibility of a driver to ensure that the passengers are wearing a mask," he added.

Sarpanch Parvinder Singh told ANI, "The District Commissioner told us that only five passengers are allowed inside an auto amid the COVID-19 crisis and should charge Rs 13 per person but these people have been charging Rs 20 per person. Following which we went to RTO and assured us that such injustice won't happen."

"He himself came here to inspect such things. Transporters are overloading passengers amid the COVID-19 crisis. He has given rate list to us that is to be charged by the auto drivers," he added.

The auto drivers here overload their transport and stuff up to 18 to 20 people at once, claimed a resident.

"They also overcharge us. Inspector visited here to inspect the situation himself and noticed people not following the SOPs," he added. (ANI)

