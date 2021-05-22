Travelers hesitate to avail services of coolies at New Delhi railway station amid pandemic

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Coolies at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) have been badly affected due to the lockdown imposed due to the devastating second wave of the COVID pandemic.

In this wave, coolies are more worried as passengers at the railway station are unwilling to take their services due to fear of the coronavirus.

There are about 1,478 coolies at the NDRS and they all are struggling to earn enough for a single day.

Unable to cope with the impacts of the lockdown and the pandemic,Railway porters are seeking financial asistance.



"Earlier we used to earn around 200 to 300 per day, but now even that has stopped completely. We are craving for tea, and running the house has become very difficult now. We need help," a coolie, Chand Mohammad said.

"During this pandemic, we have been going to bed on an empty stomach. If someone gives us something to eat, we eat. Otherwise we have to go hungry for several days. There is a lot of trouble at home too." one more collie told ANI.

Through this crisis, porters have been on the lookout for NGOs, social workers and political parties that bring daily meals for them.

"For the past year, our work is completely stopped. It started earlier this year after a lockdown but has again stopped. Today, the youth congress workers gave us food kits for our house which will last for a few days." Pawan Kumar, a coolie at the station said.

President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV distributed food packets to the coolies at NDRS after receiving call for help. (ANI)

