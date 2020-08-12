Treat as representation plea seeking guidelines for certification of products claiming to kill COVID virus: Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to treat as a representation a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to formulate guidelines for testing and certification of products claiming to kill the COVID-19 virus.

The PIL, filed by Green Dream Foundation through advocate Nilesh Bijlani and argued by advocate Sameer Nandwani, alleged that Log 9 Material Pvt Ltd misled people by claiming its product Corona Oven sterilises food and PPE kits without proper certification.

With this direction, a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the plea.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that Log 9 Material Pvt Ltd claimed that its product known as Corona Oven can sterilise food, which would be safe for consumption after it is put in Corona Oven and a complete process is followed

The company also claimed to sterilise PPE kits so that they can be reused by medical personnel while treating COVID patients, the plea said.

"The same is sold as a product approved from the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), Bangalore, which has no such mechanism to grant such certificate to any such product," it added.

The plea also sought directions to the respondent to formulate guidelines for testing, launching, certification, etc for such products which claim to kill COVID-19 virus or sterilise products from COVID-19 virus, and to take action against organizations /institutes which issue reports without proper evaluation of the product and further do not keep track of the use of such reports. (ANI)

