Treating Rakul Preet's plea as representation, order awaited: News Broadcasters Association tells Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it has treated the plea filed by Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in a drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as a representation and order is awaited on the same.

Rakul Preet Singh had moved the High Court seeking interim directions to the respondents to ensure that media does not broadcast any programme or publish, print or circulate any article or write-ups relating to her in the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advocate Rahul Bhatia, appearing for the NBA, submitted before the court that the association has treated the petition as a representation and order is awaited from the News Broadcasters Standard Authority on the same.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla directed that an order passed by NBA should be placed on record and listed the matter for further hearing on December 11. The bench also allowed Prasar Bharti to delay it from the memo of the party.



Meanwhile, the Centre government informed the court that it has also filed the response relating to Rakul Preet petition.

Advocate Aman Hingorani, appearing for Bollywood Actor, expressed that he is not satisfied with the response of the Central Government as they have passed the responsibility to the NBA. He also submitted that the Centre did not treat the Petition of Rakul Preet as representation.

Centre, in its affidavit filed through its standing counsel advocate Ajay Digpaul, told the court that the Centre, treating the petition as the representation has sent it to NBA to examine the complaint and send a report to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting within seven days. It also issued an advisory to all private channels for adherence of the programme code.

Singh, in the petition, had submitted that the media has continued their slander campaign by not only re-broadcasting and reporting the earlier falsehoods but attributing statements to her during the investigation which she never made to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The petition, filed by advocates Aman Hingorani, Shweta Hingorani, and Himanshu Yadav, said the Rakul Preet Singh will continue to suffer irreparable loss and injury that cannot be compensated in terms of money should such ad-interim direction not be granted. (ANI)

