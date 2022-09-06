Trekker stuck near Khimloga rescued by Police, ITBP

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): A trekker, who was part of a group that was stuck on a steep climb near the Khimloga Pass was rescued and taken to Chitkul on Tuesday, officials said.

The trekker named Narottam Gyan was rescued in a mission carried out by the Kinnaur Police, Home Guards and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans.

The group of trekkers were involved in a tragic accident while climbing the steep terrain. One of the trekkers named Sujoy Dule fell off after he slipped and died on the spot. Another trekker Subrota Vishwas, received an injury on his hand. The group spent the night stuck there only.

On Saturday morning, one trekker Narottam Gyan and three porters Kalyan Singh, Pradeep and Devendra managed to move towards Chitkul. Following reports of the trekkers being missing, the Kinnaur Police formed a rescue team track the trekkers. The team went for the mission on Sunday and reached the spot on Tuesday.



The rescue team was not able to recover the body of Sujoy Dule, as it was stuck at a very risky point. The team inspected the spot but could not recover his body from there.

The rescue team was however able to rescue the other injured trekker after much effort. He was taken to Chitkul through an icy path. The group was trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Chitkul in Himachal.

The three trekkers in the group were Narottam Gyan, Subrota Vishwas and Sujoy Dule. While the six porters were Kalyan Singh, Nain Singh, Devraj, Jayendra, Pradeep and Devendra.

Earlier on Saturday, the Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh confirmed the death of one trekker. It also said that five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded in the Chitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

"Three trekkers and six porters were trekking from Uttarakhand to Chitkul, out of which one trekker and three porters have reached Chitkul, and two trekkers and three porters are injured and stuck somewhere nearby Khimloga Pass," read an official notice by Abid Hussain Sadiq, District Magistrate, Kinnaur. (ANI)

