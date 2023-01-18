हिंदी खबर
Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

ANI | Updated: Jan 18, 2023 10:25 IST


Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. (ANI)

